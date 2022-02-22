New Delhi: A youth in Jyoti Nagar area of ​​North East Delhi on Monday allegedly killed himself after attacking his beloved for getting engaged with another person.

Sources said that Deepak, a resident of the neighborhood on 20 Futa Road was caught in a one-sided love affair and could not cope with the girl getting engaged with another man. “The boy was angry with the girl's engagement. In anger, he attacked the girl and injured her and then committed suicide in Loni area adjacent to Delhi. The injured girl was admitted to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment,” a source said.

According to the information received from the police, the 22-year-old girl living in Jyoti Nagar was going to the office at around 7:35 am on Monday, when Deepak attacked her on the head and fled. "The girl was admitted to Patparganj Max Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment," police said.

According to the police, after the attack on the girl, Deepak committed suicide and his body was sent for post-mortem. "Investigation has been started," police said, adding preliminary investigation has revealed that Deepak was in love with the girl and was pressurizing her for marriage.

