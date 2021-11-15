New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a plaque to rename Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses after the late Manohar Parrikar. He urges to come up with new ideas in research & policymaking and contribute towards nation-building, said a statement

Defence Minister follows the unanimous decision by the general body earlier this year to rename it as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). He is the President of the Institute, affecting the change in the memory of the former Defence Minister.

He remembers the former Defence Minister for his thoughtful leadership during the 2016 counter-terror strikes and implementation of the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme. Paying rich tributes to the former Defence Minister, in his address, he remembered late Manohar Parrikar who, during his time as Defence Minister, had focussed on promoting the work of the institute, the statement added.

The renaming coincided with the 57th Foundation Day of the Institute that is celebrated on 11 November every year.

He described the institute as, “The ideas that came out of the brainstorming have helped decision-makers in dealing with the challenges of the 21st century. This institute has reached people through its large number of publications. It is constantly striving to carry forward its glorious legacy”.

Rajnath Singh emphasised the need to stay more alert and vigilant in view of the fast-changing global security scenario and invisible threats like the COVID-19 pandemic. He termed MP-IDSA as an invaluable treasure that can provide a new direction to the defence and security of the country.

“All of you are studying, from traditional warfare to non-contact and hybrid warfare & other concepts of war. But along with comprehensive national security comes high-end technological capability, a population of a diverse skillset and national economic strength,” he said.

He called the institute to contemplate more deeply in areas of national security so that it can also be useful in the overall growth of the nation. He extended all possible support from the government to achieve this objective.

He also inaugurated the 100 KW Grid connected rooftop solar power plant on the occasion. The Solar Power Plant project has been set up under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s scheme for promoting solar roof-top plants on government buildings. Since its inception, the solar plant has successfully saved 1,41,540 units, resulting in a saving of over Rs 14 lakh per annum.

Rajnath Singh inaugurated an Open Air gym at the institute, terming it as an important initiative. He stressed strengthening the health and immune system, especially during the pandemic. “While the number of vaccinations by the Government has crossed 100 crores, the awareness of our own health by the people will make us jointly victorious in the fight against covid-19. We are fully committed towards public health,” he said.

Singh appreciated the fact that the project is a product of close coordination between MP-IDSA & a local Army station without any additional financial burden.

He also released books authored by the Institute's scholars, covering a wide range of research themes relevant to the country’s defence, security, foreign policy and strategic imperatives.

In his welcome address, Director General MP-IDSA Amb. Sujan R Chinoy thanked Rajnath Singh for his support and guidance in advancing the work of the Institute in defence, security and international relations. He termed the renaming of the institute as recognition and tribute to the former Defense Minister. Other senior officials, scholars and staff of MP-IDSA were also present on the occasion.