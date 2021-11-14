New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of the Padma Shri award given to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after she made disparaging remarks against freedom fighters by saying that Independence achieved by India in 1947 was a "Bheekh" (alms). She added that a case of treason should be lodged against the actress as she has defamed the pride of the nation.

She quoted a TV show wherein the actress stated that the Independence attained by India in 1947 was a 'bheekh' which reflects her hatred for our great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and countless others who laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation.

Maliwal tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut has made fun of the martyrdom of Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters. The freedom achieved by the renunciation and penance of lakhs of people seems to be begging for her. She needs treatment not reward. I have written a letter to the President, demanding immediate withdrawal of the Padma Shri award from Kangana Ranaut. I also requested the President for the registration of FIR against her,"

DCW chairperson wrote to President seeking withdrawal of Padma Shri award given to Kangana Ranaut

Earlier, speaking at a summit, the actress had stated that India got "real freedom" in 2014, while the country’s Independence in 1947 was "bheek" (alms).

Read: File sedition case against Kangana, revoke her Padma award: Shiv Sena, Congress