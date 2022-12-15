New Delhi : A day after the horrible acid attack on a school girl in New Delhi, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the CEOs of two online retail platforms, seeking explanation for selling acid online when the selling is already declared illegal by the government.

The letter comes after the accused – the boyfriend of the girl- who threw acid on the class XII student confessed during interrogation that he had purchased the deadly acid from a popular online retail giant.

In a one-page letter Chairperson of DCW Swati Maliwal wrote “The Commission has been informed that the girl was going to her school when two bike riders threw acid over her. The girl is presently admitted in a hospital in serious condition. The Commission has learnt that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal”.

Admitting that the acid is available very easily on major online retail portals, Maliwal wrote “The easy of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently”.

Asking for information regarding the availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms, the letter asked whether license of the seller was checked before posting the acid product on the online platform? And the letter also wanted an explanation in case the details of the purchaser was not sought.

The letter also wanted to wanted to know “Whether photo ids of those purchasing acid line were sought?” “If yes, please provide a complete list of the purchasers along with their photo ids. If no, please provide reasons for the same. Please provide a copy of the license obtained by the platform for selling acid online,” the letter asked.

Asking to provide a detailed explanation by December 20, the letter said, “Please provide a copy of the policy adopted by the platform regarding sale of government regulated products online. If there is no policy, please provide reason for the same Please inform the steps taken for removing restricted items including acid from the online portal,”.