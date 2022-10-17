New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that her house was attacked and cars were damaged by unknown assailants while she and her mother were not at home. In her tweet, she said, "Just a while back some unknown assailants entered my house and attacked. Our cars have been vandalised. Thankfully my mother and I were not at home, otherwise, I don't know what would have happened. But whatever you do, I am not afraid. I am complaining about this incident to the Delhi police."

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The law and order situation in Delhi has deteriorated in the last few days. Even the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women is not safe." Kejriwal urged Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to focus on improving the law and order situation.