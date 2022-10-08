New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to the Delhi police seeking a report over the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl in the Narela area of North Delhi. The notice was issued after receiving a complaint from the deceased's elder sister.

In her complaint, she alleged that the accused was someone from the neighborhood who lured the minor out of the house by offering her eatables. She further alleged that the victim was raped and murdered and her head was smashed brutally with stones. She stated that they filed a missing complaint with the police when the girl did not return home.

Following this, the police arrested the accused on Friday, and during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Police said that he had a fight with the girl's brother and to take revenge, he first kidnapped her and then killed her. The dead body was found in the bushes near a red light area and was sent for postmortem.

Also read: Bodies of woman, two minors found inside well in Uttar Pradesh

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to the police, seeking a report on the action taken. Presently, an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the case.

DCW chairperson stated, "An 8-year-old girl child was crushed to death by a man in Narela. Her family has alleged that she was raped before the murder. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. Every day, a heinous crime is reported in Delhi and the capital is becoming increasingly unsafe for children. All accused must be arrested immediately and they must be given punishment at the earliest."