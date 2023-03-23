New Delhi: Day after Delhi Police arrested six persons and registered 100 FIRs for pasting of posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi BJP has put up similar retaliatory posters against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a video statement put on Twitter on Thursday, BJP's Delhi unit spokesman, Harish Khurana said that the party workers have put up posters against Kejriwal with the slogan 'Kejriwal hatao, Delhi bachao' (Remove Kejriwal and save Delhi) on the lines of similar posters pasted in the national capital a day earlier.

“If they pasted posters against Modi, why are they frustrated now? They did it surreptitiously, we are doing it openly. We are not afraid,” Khurana said. The BJP leader also sought to corner the Delhi Chief Minister over the arrest of his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia and another minister Satyender Jain in the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case.

Also read: Six arrested by Delhi police over 'objectionable' posters against PM Modi

“Why should Kejriwal not be removed from Delhi? He used to make tall promises against corruption. Today, two of your key ministers are in jail on charges of corruption and they are not getting the bail,” Khurana said. The BJP leader also attached the picture of a poster against Kejriwal reading 'Kejriwal hatao, Delhi bachao'.

''Folks, we have put out posters in the open, giving names, not like you who secretly put out posters without names. We are not afraid like you. Arvind Kejriwal must move out of Delhi now if Delhi is to be saved. He had come to eradicate corruption, two of his own ministers are in jail,” Khurana captioned the Twitter post.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party put a video showing a hoarding on an overbridge in the national capital reading 'Modi hatao desh bachao'( Remove Modi save the country) with the caption 'self-proclaimed "56 inch" got scared of 56 inch "Poster". The AAP post referred to the Delhi Police arresting six people for pasting anti Modi posters in the national capital.