New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will hold another meeting with protesting wrestlers Friday morning, sources suggested. This came after the first round of talks that went on till Thursday midnight ended on an inconclusive note. The sportspersons who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital for the last two days have alleged Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexual misconduct and harassment. The star wrestlers won't settle for any compromise. They are strong in their demand for the WFI chief's resignation and action against him.

The Sports Minister who has earlier asked the wrestling body to respond to the allegations within three days assured the wrestlers that the issues will be resolved soon. The Sports Ministry has also given an ultimatum that it will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011 if they fail to respond in time.

Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and other wrestlers left Thakur's residence in the wee hours of Friday after a three-hour-long discussion with the sports minister. The meeting is said to continue at Thakur's residence Friday morning since some issues were left to be discussed. Many wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallikkh on Wednesday, levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.

On Thursday BJP leader Babita Phogat who had been into wrestling in the past, arrived at the protest site at Jantar Mantar with a word from the government. "I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today," Babita Phogat said after addressing the gathering.

Babita, who is also the deputy director of the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department had earlier tweeted, "I stand with all my fellow players in this matter of wrestling. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government at every level, and the future will be decided the way players feel right." Vinesh Phogat had alleged that coaches who are favourites of the WFI misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused the wrestling federation chief of calling her a 'khota sikka' (uneconomical) after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The WFI president, however, maintained that 97 per cent of wrestlers are with the BFI and those protesting were pressured into it. "There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself," said the WFI president during a press conference. "Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation," he added.

Meanwhile, some sources claimed that the president may resign at the WFI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday. He is said to hold a press conference at 12 pm at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.