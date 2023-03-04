New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday announced that the Government of India has approved nano Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP)- the most used fertilizer in the country after urea. This comes after the successful roll out of Nano urea.

"Another big achievement towards self-sufficiency in fertilizers! After Nano Urea, the Government of India has now approved Nano 𝗗𝗔𝗣 as well. Under Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this success is going to give immense benefits to the farmers. Now a bag of DAP will also be available in the form of a bottle of DAP," Mandviya tweeted.

Nano DAP will be cheaper compared to traditional DAP and subsequently slash subsidies along with promoting plant chemicals. A bottle of nano DAP is expected to cost around Rs 400 while a bag of DAP is currently priced at Rs 1350 after giving subsidy, though its actual cost is Rs 4000. This price difference of actual and what the a farmer pays is borne by the government.

Overall, nano DAP will not only aid in self-sufficiency in fertilizers but is expected to change the contours of the country's agriculture as well as give a major boost to economy. Around half of the annual requirement of DAP is imported. Of the total 10-12.5 million tonnes of the fertilizer that is used, only around 4-5 million tonnes are produced locally.

Inventor of Nano Urea and scientist Dr Ramesh Raliya, who had earlier given his invention to the farmers instead of going for commercial sale, thanked the Union minister for his leadership and support to make the initiative successful. "Hon’ble @mansukhmandviya sir, thank you for your immense leadership and support," Raliya posted.