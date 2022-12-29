New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to a Bi-communal, Bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions as the solution to the Cyprus issue. EAM is on his first official visit to Cyprus and his visit comes as both countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations. Addressing the joint press statement after holding talks with his Cyprus counterpart, EAM Jaishankar said, "India-Cyprus partnership is one of immense importance. It is rooted in our shared values of democracy, diversity, pluralism, and respect for the law".

"The strategic aspects of the relationship have gained a new meaning in recent years, reflected in our bilateral engagements", he said, adding "the exchange of views on the various crucial challenges facing the international community today was particularly useful. In growing our own ties and working with other partners, we are both guided by shared values and common principles".

Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister reiterated India's commitment to a Bi-communal, Bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions as the solution to the Cyprus issue. Both leaders had very productive discussions on bilateral relations, multilateral cooperation, and geopolitical & regional challenges.

The leaders exchanged views on the respective neighbourhoods, on the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East or West Asia on Europe, and on India-EU relations. Jaishankar said, "It was the exchange of views for something I valued very greatly. There is a lot that I will be carrying away from that".

Moreover, both India and Cyprus today have also signed several important agreements. One is the MoU on Defence and Military Cooperation between the two countries. The second is the Letter of Intent on Migration and Mobility Partnership, which will provide a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate the mobility of students, academics, business people & professionals and it will also help in combating irregular migration.

India's Foreign Minister also welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement on International Solar Alliance by Cyprus and believed that cooperation in the field of renewable energy will gain as a result. "As we look at the world, the Covid pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address new challenges. Energy Security and Food Security are particularly pressing issues", Jaishankar added.

He noted that as a responsible member of the international community, India has joined its other partners in working towards extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains and other forms of assistance. The External Affairs Minister highlighted that India has taken on the responsibility of the presidency of the G-20, adding that "It is India’s endeavour to involve as many countries as possible and steer the conversation in the G-20 towards equitable and sustainable growth, Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), women empowerment, digital public infrastructure and technology-enabled development in health, agriculture, education as also in skill-mapping, culture, tourism, and other areas". Both sides also had a discussion which touched on some of these aspects including energy, the common interest in fighting economic crimes and the subject of multilateral reform.