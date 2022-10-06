New Delhi : A cyber stalker was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stalking and harassing his former fiance. M. Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the accused Sudheer Kumar is the former fiance of the girl and wanted to defame the latter as their engagement had broken up.

The victim approached the Delhi Police and lodged a police complaint, saying that someone had made a Facebook account in her name using her photo and was uploading objectionable description. The woman said that the unknown accused, who made the Facebook account, had been sending requests and morphed pictures to her family members. She added that the accused had also posted her mobile number on the social media as well. After recording the woman's statement, the police lodged an FIR under section 354(D) and 292 of the IPC at Dwarka cyber police station.

During the investigation, details of fake Facebook account were obtained and as per technical analysis several leads were received. On the basis of technical analysis, the police team raided in Uttar Pradesh's Etah and arrested the accused Sudheer. The accused told the police that sometime ago he had got engaged with the victim. However, due to some reasons, their relationship couldn't go further and engagement broke up. Kumar was angry over his broken engagement and decided to take revenge. Therefore, he created a fake Facebook account in the name of the girl to defame her. (IANS)