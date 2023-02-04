New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan deployed at the residence of the Intelligence Bureau Director, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at around 4.15 pm on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector Rajbir Kumar. No suicide note has been recovered from his possession.

"Postmortem of the deceased will be concluded on Saturday, after which his body will be handed over to the family. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," a senior police officer said.

Earlier in July last year CRPF constable Naresh Jat died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle. Jat had allegedly locked himself with his wife and daughter for nearly 18 hours. The CRPF agreed to bear the expenses of Jat's daughter's education till class 12. It was decided that the deceased's wife get a pension till remarriage. It also agreed that the family will be able to live in a government house.

The task force appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on cases of suicides and fratricides among CRPF jawans recommended that there should be strict prohibition on use of abusive language, bullying and humiliation at the workplace. It also recommended a transparent transfer policy.

“Availability of basic infrastructure for soldiers like barracks, bathing points, toilets, recreation/common halls, sports facilities. While dealing with fear of failures on duty, the role of leaders is of paramount importance. Leaders may be trained to identify such issues and take remedial corrective measures rather than focusing mainly on penal actions. Prolonged deployment in high-risk areas leads to fatigue, diseases and mental disorders. Regular exercise, transparent transfer policy and soft posting mechanism and robust medical system are some of the solutions," the draft read.

Long separation from families/forced bachelorship is very common in each rank and forces must have a leave management system that needs drastic reform, and this can only be possible if vacancies are filled up in time, the task force suggested. “Screening of health issues of men while deployed in inhospitable and adverse climatic conditions, at regular intervals is very much essential in early diagnosis of psychotic disorders," the report says.

