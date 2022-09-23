New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday said it was important for the QUAD grouping to go further in constructive agenda given the turbulent times.

In his opening address at the Indo-Pacific Quad meet in New York, Jaishankar said, "this is a particularly timely meeting because the world is going through a very difficult period. We've had a few years of the Quad, now the global repercussions of the Ukraine conflict. We are seeing climate events and emergencies probably on an unprecedented scale".

"So, given the turbulent times, I think it's particularly important that we, the Quad go further in the constructive agenda that we have set for ourselves, that we work together on the delivery of public goods, that our efforts, and particularly what we are signing today, the HADR partnership, which we discussed and finalized in Tokyo is I think, extremely timely," he added.

He said there were other initiatives in the making, some a little further in the pipeline, like the STEM fellowship.

"We are working on the economic framework, though we have many other partners beyond Quad on that; on the maritime domain awareness. So, I completely concur with you. I think it's a great idea that we meet regularly on the sidelines of the UNGA, but in our respective countries as well," said Jaishankar.

He noted that this is also an opportunity for the international community together to discuss how to strengthen the UN-led multilateral system. External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar is leading the India delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He is on a visit to the United States of America from 18-28 September. The theme of the 77th UNGA is "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.

In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, EAM hosted a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participated in the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”.