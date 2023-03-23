News Delhi: A man, convicted of raping a Swedish girl, was murdered on Thursday morning. The convict was currently on parole and was murdered in Paharganj area of Central Delhi. His body was found on the State Entry Road near the railway track. Two persons have been taken under police custody in this connection and further interrogation is being held.

DCP Sanjay Kumar Sen said police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. They found the convict lying on the ground with serious head injuries. Beside him, were three others who were also injured. All four were taken to the nearest hospital but the convict succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Raja, was a resident of Pulia Talab Chowk in Mandawali. The three other injured have been identified as Vijay alias Rahim, Sunderlal and Rafi. All three persons, who are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, are residents of Delhi's Mandawali, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and West Bengal's Malda. Police have registered two separate cases of murder and attempt to murder at Paharganj police station.

Initial investigation has revealed that the incident took place during a fight in an ongoing dispute between two groups. Police said that the deceased, the three others and the two who are in police custody are engaged in garbage collection work. "We are suspecting that a fight had broken out between two groups early this morning. In which, Raja was seriously injured and the three others had minor injuries. We are inquiring the case from all angles. It has also been revealed that all are drug addicts," police said.