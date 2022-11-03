New Delhi: After an alleged xenophobic attack on a group of students from Kerala inside the Delhi University's North Campus for wearing dhoti on Tuesday, a political upheaval seems to be on the cards.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from the state, A A Rahim condemned the incident, also urging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene in the issue. "It is alleged that an intoxicated gang targeted the students based on their attire and then physically assaulted them. The attack has left these students with injuries requiring medical attention," the letter from Rahim read.

"It is a shame that such an attack is happening around the campus space of one of India's premier universities. Urgent measures must be taken to ensure that the incident is investigated thoroughly and that the assaulters are found and brought to justice," he added.

Also read: Hyderabad: 34 veterinary students suspended for ragging at PVNRTV University

A separate statement by the SFI (Student's Federation of India), meanwhile, asserted that the incident was not "an isolated one". "The students from South Indian states were bullied and attacked by right-wing forces on the campus several times. Along with that, many outstation students and minority students are being denied rented rooms in North Campus," it said.

The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), currently in power in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), however, termed it an 'unfortunate incident' and demanded an inquiry by the college administration.

"It has come to our notice that an unfortunate incident of scuffle between two groups of students happened yesterday morning at DU North campus. We highly condemn the act and demand an immediate and fair inquiry by the university administration so that justice may be provided to the students," Akshit Dahiya, DUSU President and ABVP State Secretary, said in a statement.