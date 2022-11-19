New Delhi: A court here on Friday while acquitting a man of charges of assault and criminal intimidation observed that the issue of overcrowding in public transport services, especially buses, was a "recipe for disaster". It also said that a copy of its observations about the issue of overcrowding and the necessity for streamlining the public transportation system be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court was hearing a case against Mohammed Ayub who was accused of assaulting complainant Manoj Kumar Sharma when he wanted to get off a bus at Sarita Vihar on March 29, 2014. Observing that the prosecution had failed to bring on record any cogent evidence to prove the guilt of the accused for the offences of assault or use of criminal force and criminal intimidation beyond a reasonable doubt, the court acquitted Ayub.

"Before parting away with the present matter, this court is pained to note the issue of overcrowding in public transportation, including public passenger buses, as is also reflected in the factual matrix of the present case," Metropolitan Magistrate Karan Choudhary said. Public transportation, including buses, must be safe, comfortable and accessible, the judge noted.

He also said that despite penal provisions for violating registered seating and standing capacity of passengers, overcrowding is quite ubiquitous in public transport services, including buses. "Therefore, overcrowding is a recipe for disaster If a healthy adult finds it difficult to board, travel and deboard through public buses, then what will be the situation with regards to disabled persons, women, children and senior citizens?" the judge said.

He said, "Nation-building is a constitutional mandate for the state and its apparatus and is also constitutional, solemn and pious responsibility of every citizen and in the present age of Amrit Kaal and Vande Bharat express..." "With a vision of developed India in eyes, it is incumbent upon the state, to ensure that public transportation including public buses inter-alia is safe, comfortable and accessible and equipped with modern technologies, utilising internet of things, at par with any other modern nation," the magistrate said.

He said steps must be taken to remove multiple barriers to access to public transport services. Enhancing accessibility will also aid in realising and promoting international and national laws, "constitutional values" and "environmental values", the judge noted. The court also sought a report within a month from the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Delhi's Department of Transport, DMRC and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on how to address overcrowding in public transport.

The feasibility of modern technology systems in buses, sensitisation and proper training of drivers and conductors, fixing accountability along with audits, and surprise checks to be conducted by traffic police, among others. "Let a copy of Paragraph 15 of this judgment (about the issue of overcrowding) be sent to the prime minister," the court said. It said a copy was also to be sent to others, including the union minister of road, transport and highways, Delhi's transport minister, MD & CEO of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DITMS). (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)