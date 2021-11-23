New Delhi: Delhi Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi police to file an FIR against Bhartiya Janta Party spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farmers' issue.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi Marlena. In the petition has been mentioned that Sambit Patra has tried to malign the image of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by releasing a fake video. The video can cause social unrest, the petition said.

The petition further claimed that the Indraprastha police station did not take action on a complaint filed by Atishi on February 2. Following which the AAP spokesperson has knocked on the door of the court.