New Delhi: A local court in Delhi has acquitted an accused in the North East Delhi 2020 riots case due to lack of evidence. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of the Karkardooma court acquitted Noor Mohammad in the case citing absence of evidence. The accused is discharged by giving him the benefit of doubt, the court said.

The accused Noor Mohammad was said to be part of a mob of rioters that set ablaze a showroom on Main Karawal Nagar Road in Khajuri Khas on 10 February 2020. Owner of the showroom Seema Arora had claimed that she had suffered a financial loss of around Rs 12.40 lakh in the fire. Her son Vishal Arora had filed a separate complaint.

Hearing the plea, the court said that there is no evidence to prove that an offence is committed by the accused. The court also said that the eyewitnesses have not given any testimony regarding the identity of the accused in the case. Earlier, on the basis of the statement of the complainant, the Khajuri Khas police station registered an FIR against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting.

Around 60 people died in the riots that had broken out after a rally was organized in Delhi in protest against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). A large number of accused were arrested for instigating the riot. Many accused have got bail from the court, although the case against them is still going on. Many students studying in Jamia University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are also among the accused.