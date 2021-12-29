New Delhi: Amid controversy over the addition of Mercedes Maybach S650 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security detail, government sources said on Wednesday that the new cars are not an upgrade but routine replacement as BMW had stopped making the model used for him earlier.

Government sources in the media said that the price of the vehicle is three times less than the Rs 13 crore, but Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh took a jibe at this and said, "the sources of the government, who get the fuzzy news out through their favorite media, should now desist from it."

Gaurav Vallabh further states, "The Prime Minister of the country calls himself a fakir, but in the last seven years, five vehicles have been changed so far. He started with Mahindra Scorpio but after that, he did not look towards 'Make in India' and continued to ride one after the other imported vehicles."

He states, "In the past years, due to the slowdown in the economy, people have lost their jobs, industry revenues have come down and the business of small entrepreneurs has collapsed. A common man is unable to switch to a simple car from motorcycle but the Prime Minister has chosen to ride on a new car worth crores of rupees."

The Congress spokesperson further said that he would pray to God that all 140 crore people of the country should be blessed with such fakiri.

Gaurav Vallabh further said, "In seven years even the President of America may not have changed five cars but Modi Ji has done this feat. The Prime Minister, who gave the slogans of 'Vocal for Local', Make in India, and 'Self-reliant India', has not looked back in seven years towards the Hindustani vehicle."

The Congress spokesperson said that the BJP and PMO should stop taking the names of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in answer to every question because they never changed so many vehicles.

Congress says that what was wrong with vehicles like BMW, Range Rover and Land Cruiser, that the Prime Minister now got 20 crore Mercedes Maybach vehicle.

