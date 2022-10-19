New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Patel Nagar Raj Kumar Anand is likely to replace Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in the Delhi government amid a row over the latter's presence at an alleged religious conversion event. Sources said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may propose Rajkumar Anand's name to Lt. Governor on Wednesday.

A political row erupted on Friday, October 7 after a video clip of AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at a "religious conversion" event went viral in which hundreds can be heard taking an oath denouncing Hindu deities, with the BJP launching an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asking him to sack his cabinet colleague.

Also read: Row erupts over AAP minister's presence at 'religious conversion' event; BJP asks Kejriwal to sack him

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the chief minister was "extremely displeased" with Gautam. At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the AAP of hurting the sentiments of Hindus and alleged that "Gautam's comments highlight the hate" the party has for the community".

Bhatia claimed that the minister's alleged comments were made at the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. During the program, around 10,000 people reportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and give up the worship of Hindu deities. On October 5, Gautam himself also tweeted the pictures of the event, saying more than 10,000 people pledged to join Buddhism and work for making India free from casteism and untouchability.