New Delhi: In view of the worsening air pollution in Delhi, authorities have banned all construction and demolition activities in the national capital. Following it, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced the third stage of GRAP. Under this, there will be a complete ban on non-essential construction works and demolition activities in the city.

Last month, the Centre's air quality panel had directed authorities to impose a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects. That ban was later eased as the air quality index improved. However, in view of worsening air quality, this ban has been reintroduced.

Delhi is the world's most polluted capital city and its 20 million people essentially breathe smoke on most winter days due to vehicular pollution, construction dust and the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states. The Centre's air quality panel had last month also imposed a ban on construction activity in the Delhi-NCR region to curb rising air pollution.

On Sunday the AQI measured 400, worse than that recorded on Saturday. "The air quality in the national capital is in the severe category with an air quality index of around 400, but from today evening onwards, the air quality of the national capital is likely to improve," India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Vijay Soni had told news agency ANI.

On Saturday Delhiites woke up to a smog and the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 323, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). According to the SAFAR, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the fifth day straight.

On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 335 in the morning. Meanwhile, Noida also recorded 'very poor' AQI at 379. The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.