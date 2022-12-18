New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in another letter to the media made it clear that he was not forced by anyone to level accusations against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. He will also not be forced by anyone to falsely claim that the BJP had asked him to level allegations against Jain and Chief Minister Satyendar Jain, he wrote. Sukesh has also revealed through his letter that the AAP is sending him regular threats through their 'dallals' (agents) and the jail administration.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said whether Kejriwal will still come to the defense of Satyendar Jain who is now in jail under money laundering charges. Taking to Twitter, Poonawala wrote, "Yet another confession by Sukesh about MahaThugs Kejriwal and vasooli company! Now a ₹7cr allegation! Recently an inquiry panel found all allegations to be serious and meriting a detailed probe. Will Kejriwal still defend Kattar Corrupt? Will he take a live lie detector test?"

Earlier on Friday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a statement to a committee constituted by Delhi LG VK Saxena reiterated his charge of paying money to AAP minister Satyendar Jain for protection in jail and getting a Rajya Sabha berth. The three-member committee constituted by the LG to probe allegations levelled by Sukesh against AAP leaders submitted its report on Saturday.