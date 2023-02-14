New Delhi: The Congress stepped up its attack on the Centre over the Adani issue saying it will keep demanding a JPC probe during the Budget session and beyond. The party further stated that it has dashed off a letter to the RBI and the SEBI to probe the Adani issue and will stage protests across the country in this connection on February 17. Earlier, on February 6, the party had protested in front of the offices of the LIC and RBI across the country.

The Congress, which has been protesting against the expunging of the remarks of its leaders related to the Adani issue inside Parliament, also said that it was being threatened with a suspension if it continued to raise the demand for a JPC. “I have written a letter to the RBI and SEBI directors urging them to probe the Adani issue. We are not against any private investment, our fight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is over crony capitalism and the way a particular company has been favoured over the past years. Only a JPC can probe the PM’s links with Adani,” AICC general secretary in-charge of communication, publicity and media, Jairam Ramesh said.

“We are being threatened that if we keep raising the issue, the remarks will be expunged from the records and it may even lead to suspension from the House. This is unprecedented. But, we will not keep mum. We will keep demanding a JPC probe into the issue till the end of the Budget session and even after it. Nationwide protests will be staged on February 17 in this regard,” he said.

Earlier, statements of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge over the Adani issue were expunged by the two respective Chairs. Ramesh said that his remarks asking the PM to validate his comments against the Congress, too, were expunged.

“Rahul Gandhi will not apologise. He has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” said Ramesh. He claimed that the “entire opposition was united over the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue, which was a very serious matter." “You are telling the Supreme Court that you are ready for a probe by an Expert Committee. Why are you afraid of a JPC probe, which can look into all the aspects,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Adani issue was also about protecting the three crore small investors in the country and strengthening the institutions, which are supposed to check such malpractices. The Congress leader supported his case by citing that similar JPC probes were held in two separate matters in the past.

“There was a JPC probe in the Harshad Mehta case and another one in the Ketan Parikh case. In both the JPCs, the then opposition BJP leaders asked serious questions which went on record. Why are the BJP leaders afraid of a probe,” he said. On the BJP’s charge that the opposition was disrupting Parliament over the Adani issue, Ramesh said that when the saffron party was in opposition it, too, had disrupted the two Houses in 2004, 2005 and 2006.