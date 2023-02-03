New Delhi: In the wake of Yoga guru Ramdev's controversial statements against a specific community the previous day, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Friday slammed the former, demanding he take back the statement. "Targeting and criticizing any community is not a good thing. Baba Ramdev should take back his words," Khaleque said, while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Barmer, the Yoga guru on Thursday remarked, "Muslims are only being taught to offer Namaz and do anything they want. They think it is fine to abduct a Hindu girl. The only necessity they think is to offer Namaz." He further slammed concepts related to divinity in Islam, observing that in the latter religion, "Jannat means wearing a pyjama above the ankle, cutting off their moustaches and flaunting a cap. Neither Quran nor Islam says so, but the people are doing this".

Also read: People insulting 'great men' of sanatan tradition are 'anti-India': Ramdev

Khaleque, responding to the comments on Friday, noted Ramdev was making allegations against the Muslim community, but was mum on criminal instances observed otherwise in society. "Ankita Bhandari was not raped and murdered by Muslims. However, Ankita is not the only case, there are several instances where non-Muslims are involved," he said.

When asked about any possibility of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue being introduced by the government in the ongoing Lok Sabha session, the Congress MP said "all the parties should be consulted before bringing any such laws". "Opinions of the minority community should also be taken into consideration before implementing any major Act," he further observed.