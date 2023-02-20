New Delhi : K C Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, has said that their party was aware of the need for opposition unity to fight against the 'undemocratic' BJP rule. He also noted that after the Chintan Shivir declaration, their party has been very much particular about appointment of every office bearer and that there should be a sufficient representation of youngsters below 50 years of age.

"We can't do this in one fortnight. Some time is needed for the complete fulfilment of this target. But we are in the process," he added. Venugopal said that they were of the clear view that 50% of office bearers should be under 50 years of age. "In the last Parliament session, our president took initiative for calling all like-minded parties and have a single voice in the Parliament over the Adani issue. We are broadly thinking that we should go against BJP and not give a chance to split anti-BJP votes," said Venugopal.

The Congress leader asserted that their party will fight at any cost but opposition unity is also needed to fight against this anti-democratic, dictatorial government. He expressed concern over what he described as the misuse of the central agencies and different organs, including the media. So there is a need for opposition unity to fight against these forces, he said.

Also Read : Opposition divided: Cong, DMK, TMC agree for discussion in Parliament; AAP, SP, BRS oppose

Saying that the Congress was equally concerned about the opposition unity, Venugopal said that MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge rightly pointed out on several occasions that in the present situation, Congress alone can't fight this government. "Our effort is very sincere for opposition unity. Even though we had so many experiences which hurt us, we're ready to forget everything for removing this dictatorial government. We're totally for unity in opposition," K C Venugopal clarified on some opposition parties not coming to Bharat Jodo Yatra.