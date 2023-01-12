New Delhi: Taking a jibe over invitations sent by Congress to 21 “like-minded” political parties to join the concluding ceremony of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30, BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh told ETV Bharat "Those who didn't walk two steps with them (Congress) in their respective states, will they come to Srinagar?"

Chug also claimed that it's because of Narendra Modi government's policy Congress is able to reach Srinagar. "Kharge Sahab Srinagar is in peace, the same Srinagar which you have made a terrorism capital but Narendra Modi government has made it tourism capital. The fact that you are going there is an approval of Narendra Modi's government policy and governance," he added.

"The Yatra which has passengers Kanhaiya Kumar a member of the Tukde Tukde gang, Jagdish Tytler, a person who slaughters cow outside the Legislative Assembly, a yatra which is differentiating among gods can never be a Bharat Jodo Yatra", Chug said.

Chug also challenged Rahul Gandhi saying "anyone can bow down in the Gurudwara, no one is forbidden to go there, but if Rahul Gandhi has the courage, then he should speak over the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 and apologize about it otherwise the Sikh community will never forgive him."

When asked about elections in Kashmir, he said that it's the job of the Election Commission, but Narendra Modi has promised elections in the state, and voter lists are being prepared following after which the elections will take place.