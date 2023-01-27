New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged a breach in the security of Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra and slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for it. “As of now what we know is the statement of our Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Rajani Patil that the UT administration failed to provide security to the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. The security lapse indicates an unfair and unprepared attitude of the administration. When we have more details we will let you know,” Congress media head Pawan Khera said at an AICC briefing as he read out the tweet of Rajani Patil.

The Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, were up in arms over the alleged security breach as the security forces suddenly stopped the yatra at Banihal in Kashmir and Rahul Gandhi was asked to proceed further in a bulletproof car. “The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this?” said Venugopal. “The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said. “They are playing with the life of Rahul Gandhi and that of the Congress workers. This is such a sensitive place. We are very much concerned over the security,” he said.

Patil tweeted pictures of the security forces carrying Rahul Gandhi in a bulletproof car, which left the yatra managers confused and worried. According to insiders, the administration apparently did not allow the yatra on foot owing to security concerns. Much before the yatra had entered the border UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress had expressed concern over the breaches in the security of Rahul Gandhi and had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide foolproof security to its former chief. However, the issue had been responded to by a CRPF official, who had alleged several security guideline violations by the Congress party and Rahul.

Venugopal had then said that the party was not afraid of going to J&K, but informed the Central government about its concerns. Later, during a presser, Rahu,l too, had said that it was not possible for him to conduct the yatra in bulletproof cars as it would create a gap between him and the common people. When the yatra had reached Jammu, the Congress was concerned over two blasts close to the yatra place.