New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday announced a peaceful protest on August 5, naming inflation, unemployment, GST on food items, price rise and similar economic issues at its helm. "As part of this, protests will be carried out outside Governor's Residence in the states while in Delhi, AICC will take out a march from AICC headquarter towards the Prime Minister's residence," Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said, speaking to the media.

He further noted that the party had received a letter from the Delhi Police DCP asking to not conduct any demonstrations on the given date. "We received a letter from the DCP today (asking) to not perform any demonstration on 5th. In the evening, the entire AICC was converted into a police cantonment. We want to tell the government, as much as you want to adopt the policy of pressure, Congress will continue to agitate against inflation, unemployment and GST on food items," Maken also said.

Slamming the Centre for the ED investigation against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that "an open-ended investigation" was being conducted for "events that happened 10 years ago, with a seize mentality in the heart of the capital of the world's largest democracy", referring to the deployment around AICC.

"After 50 hours of questioning of Rahul Gandhi, after days of questioning the Congress President, more than 200 questions were put together. If the most ingenious and imaginative minds were to ask questions. There can't be more than 10-12 questions." he further said.

Attacking the Centre over its stance on vital issues, MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that what had taken place on Wednesday was the 'politics of revenge and intimidation'. "The Modi government ran away from the discussion on inflation in the House for two weeks. Now Home Minister and Delhi Police have started from today itself to stop our protest on August 5" he claimed.

"those who threaten; those who practice the politics of vengeance; Those who spread the atmosphere of fear, they are afraid. This is not the democratic way. We will not run. We will definitely have a peaceful protest on the 5th.", the Karnataka MP further said.