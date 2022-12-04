New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is scripting history as it has taken the form of a national movement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said while chairing the first meeting of the Congress steering committee that kicked off at the party headquarters on Sunday. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram and other leaders of the party were present at the meeting.

Kharge said that the primary duty for all party workers would be to fight against the ruling forces that sow 'seeds of hatred' and 'reap fruits of division'. He stressed organizational accountability from top to bottom and asked party state in-charges to give a roadmap for creating people-centric movements. He also sought a planning schedule for all the poll-bound states.

The meeting is slated to decide on the schedule and venue for its plenary session besides holding discussions on organisational matters. Earlier on Saturday AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "There is a meeting of the Congress steering committee. Its main purpose is to decide the dates of the plenary session and where it should be held and there will be a discussion on this issue."

All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the Congress president. Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in February or March next year, and the dates for it could be finalised during the meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge is the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years in a direct contest for the top party post.