New Delhi: The three-member committee constituted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to probe allegations levelled by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar against AAP leaders submitted its report to the LG, sources said on Saturday. The committee headed by the principal secretary (Home) of the Delhi government was to inquire into the allegations by Sukesh against AAP leaders, including Delhi minister Satyender Jain, who is in Tihar jail, in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sources said that Sukesh remained firm on his allegations in front of the committee saying he had evidence of all the allegations levelled and he has handed them over to the investigating agencies. The committee members met Chandrashekhar in Mandoli jail and recorded his statement on November 14-15, sources said.

As per a report submitted by the committee, Chandrashekhar reiterated his charge of giving Rs 60 crore to Satyendar Jain for securing a Rajya Sabha seat from AAP and Rs 10 crore as "protection money." He has also claimed to have paid Rs 12.50 crore to the then Director General (Prisons), Sandeep Goel, it said.

"He told the committee that he had all the Whatsapp chats between him and Jain confirming the amount of money, time of delivery and location, and he would provide this evidence if needed by probe agencies," sources said. The conman also claimed to talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through Jain's phone to confirm the delivery of installments of money paid by him.