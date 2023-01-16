New Delhi: With the temperature plummeting to 1.4 degree Celsius- the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021- on Monday morning in New Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense cold wave conditions to continue through the next three days in most of the states in North India.

The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarter is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. Following the sudden plummeting of temperature, the IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for cold waves in Delhi till January 17-18.

Not only in Delhi but Cold wave conditions and foggy weather prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well.

Previously the national capital has witnessed an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade. It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

According to the Met Department minimum temperatures are expected to dip further by about 2 degrees Celsius in several parts of northwest and central India over the next few days. The department also said the temperatures will marginally increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from Thursday onwards.

Many districts in the state of Rajasthan recorded temperatures ranging between 1 to 3 degrees Celsius while in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and UP, the temperature ranged between 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Wind directions in the region change as western disturbances (warm moist winds from the Middle East region) approaches. The phenomena note the halt of chilly north-westerly winds from the mountains and the temperatures gradually increase.

In the plains, a severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal.