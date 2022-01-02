New Delhi (India): As the mercury dropped in the Northern and Northwestern parts of the country, a senior scientist at IMD on Sunday predicted that there would not be a cold wave for the next 4 to 5 days anywhere in North-West India. RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department says, "Two Western disturbances are coming consecutively: First is from the night of 3rd January to 7th January morning; Second one starts on the afternoon of 7th January and will last till 9th or 10th Jan".

"As a result, there will be no cold wave for the next 4-5 days. As it is, there is no cold wave in Delhi and Rajasthan. Only Punjab and Haryana are facing them but the situation is predicted to improve. From tomorrow, there will be no cold wave anywhere in North-West India," adds Jenamani.

READ: Delhi AQI in 'very poor' category amid cold wave across northwest India

Talking about the severe cold in the national capital, IMD senior scientist said that the temperature will increase to nearly 10 degrees in the coming days. "In Delhi, there will be rain and thunderstorm on 5-6 January. A strong wind will also be there. So, the temperature at night will increase to 10-11 degrees from 5-6 degrees," he said.

Additionally, Jenamani also informed that Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in Northern India will be in the grip of the new western disturbance from January 3 to 7. As a result, there might be heavy rain and heavy snow may occur in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and January 5. In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, heavy snowfall will take place on January 5. There are chances of hailstorms too.

Lastly, in plain regions like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Western UP, rain is likely to happen on 4-6 January and thunderstorms may also occur. In the hills, there will be heavy rain and snow on 8 January or 9 January There are chances of good rainfall in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

(ANI)