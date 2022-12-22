New Delhi: Moderate to thick fog has affected general life across the Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi. The visibility is lowered to below 400 meters in the national capital and it has hit vehicular traffic. Amid lowering temperatures, high moisture and still winds, layers of fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Dense fog is reported from some places.

In Rajasthan, Nagaur recorded low mercury of 6.6 degrees followed by 7.5 in Sangaria, 7.6 in Sirohi, 7.7 in Karauli, 8.8 in Alwar, and 9.1 in Dholpur. According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature recorded till 8.30 am on Thursday was above 10 degrees in other parts of the state.

Thick fog engulfed Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Thursday, with people complaining of visibility dropping below 10 meters. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow. An IMD report also says that the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop to five degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

Abhishek Singh, on his way to coaching in Uttar Pradesh, said, "a vehicle pile-up accident was witnessed near the Tendua Toll Plaza on Wednesday. There is a lot of fog in the morning and the visibility is reduced below 10 meters. There is no visibility in the area, where there is no movement of traffic. People should avoid coming out of their homes in such weather conditions unless it is very important."

According to the Northern Railway officials, "dense fog cloaking the whole city has led to delay in many trains. Katra-Hapa Swaraj Express is running late by 2:30 hours; Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duronto by 1:30 hours; Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express by 2 hours; Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi Express by 3 hours."

The IMD has issued a 'cold wave' alert in many North Indian states. A drop in temperature has also been recorded in states of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

In Punjab and Haryana, reduced visibility on roads caused vehicles to slow down. In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Narnaul, which recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Hisar settled at 6 degrees Celsius, according to an IMD report. According to the IMD, cold-day conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place with the mercury settling at a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar also experienced a cold night with a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Biting cold gripped north India while dense fog caused several accidents leaving three people dead and 40 injured prompting affected states to take steps like suspending night operations of buses, changing school timings, and speed limit restrictions in some areas. Operations at Delhi airport however remained normal in the national capital, an airport official said.

According to the IMD, cold-day conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during the next two days, while dense to very dense fog is likely at most places over the next 4-5 days. The meteorological department has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as further fall in the minimum temperature is expected.