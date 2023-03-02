New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to generously allocate funds to stop the cross-border supply of drugs and weapons. Expressing concern over the cross-border supply said that the illegal supply needs to be curbed strictly and for that, the state would require the cooperation of the Central government and Mann sought a face-to-face response to his request.

The Chief Minister also urged Amit Shah to provide generous funds to ensure the modernisation of the state police force to meet the new challenges effectively. He said that the prevention of cross-border infiltration and drone attacks is the need of the hour and a police force with state-of-the-art equipment and weapons is required.

During the 40-minute-long meeting, Mann emphasised the need for better coordination between the Central and State governments to face the cross-border challenge. He said that it is most important to maintain the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty. Mann further said that Pakistan is patronising the drug mafia, which can prove fatal for the unity and integrity of the country.

Also read: Was drunk in Parliament at 11 am, now he 'drinks and drives' Punjab: SAD MP slams Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha

The Chief Minister also had a detailed discussion with Shah about the gangsters caught by the Punjab police and also raised the issue of difficulties faced by farmers crossing the barbed wire. The meeting came against the backdrop of the Ajnala incident in which self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, clashed with police at a police station in Amritsar for the release of one of his aides. Six police personnel, including a superintendent of police-rank officer, were injured in the clash last week.

However, Chief Minister Mann, who also holds the Home Minister portfolio, had earlier said his government would maintain law and order in the state and no one will be allowed to disturb its hard-earned peace. Referring to Punjab's militancy period, Mann said that the state and its people had suffered a lot due to the black days in the past and they only want peace and progress.