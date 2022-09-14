New Delhi: The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) on Wednesday called the Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav's statement at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' meet in Bali, Indonesia a 'Public Relation Exercise', adding that in practice, the Centre was acting "quite the opposite".

"While the Minister has said the employment conditions of workers have to be strengthened for a strong and resilient post-COVID recovery, the Labour codes enacted during COVID lockdown time in India shall destroy whatever meagre employment conditions prevailed for all these years for the workers," the organisation said in the statement issued by General Secretary Tapan Sen.

"The so-claimed social security code has in practice preemptively destroyed the cess based social security that was prevailing for the beedi workers and mines workers and has only left them at lurch. The employers are at benefit due to this social security code while the vast section of the workers will be really out of the social security net," it further noted.

"The minister's statement has stressed for robust policies for employment generation, enhanced social protection, skill development and formalisation", the statement read, alleging the government, on the other hand, of doing "the opposite, promoting employment degeneration together with greater informalization of the economy."

The entire degenerating process has been institutionalized by Labour Codes. CITU strongly terms the ministerial statement as nothing more than a public relation posture by a hypocritical ant-people government," it added.