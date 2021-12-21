New Delhi: Starting April, children will be taught lessons from Gita in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) schools, Mayor Mukesh Suryan has said. The corporation has also tied up with ISKCON Temple for this.

A proposal has been introduced by the Education Department in the ongoing budget session of the SDMC. As per the proposal, one hour will be allocated in the SDMC schools for the study of Gita text every week.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said, "The ISKCON Temple had expressed a desire about this new concept by first contacting the corporation. After which, the corporation included the entire proposal in the budget. How much staff does ISKCON Temple have, and in how many schools the classes can start will be discussed."

The Mayor of SDMC has further made serious allegations against the Delhi government and said that the government is trying to intoxicate the youth by opening three English liquor contracts in every ward, whereas SDMC is going to open an English medium school in each of its wards so that the level of education can be improved further.

