New Delhi: A charred body was found in a burnt car on a deserted road in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, police said. However, the body, which was completely charred, is yet to be identified, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a PCR call was received around 6:40 am regarding a burning car in Kanjhawala. On reaching the spot, the car was found on the route from Majra Dabas to Jatkhod. The body and the car were completely burnt, he added.

The district crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the scene, Tayal added. The police are analyzing CCTV cameras in the vicinity to ascertain the sequence of events. Efforts are also on to identify the deceased. Further investigation into the matter is underway.