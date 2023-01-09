New Delhi: Delhi Police is preparing to file the chargesheet early in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case. Police officials have also indicated that the case may be shifted to a fast-track court.

Outer District's Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Kumar said on Monday that since all the accused in the case have been arrested, police seek to speed up the judicial process by filing the chargesheet at the earliest Special CP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda has indicated that that case may be shifted to a fast track court.

Speaking on the case, Hooda said that following the incident one of the accused Ankush was directing the other accused on how to escape and dodge the police. He also said that it was Ankush who had suggested the accused inform the police that the car was being driven by Deepak, as Amit did not have a driving license.

Meanwhile, the PCR unit of the Delhi Police has also submitted a report regarding the case to the Delhi Police Commissioner. Police sources said that it was stated in the report that five PCR vans were stationed in the 13-kilometer range of the incident. They further revealed that four other PCR vans were also deployed to track the related vehicle but none were able to trace it.

Delhi Police officials said that an internal inquiry has been started to determine whether it is just a technical error or there was negligence on part of concerned police officials. During the day, the accused were produced before the Rohini Court through video conferencing. The court remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

Police sources said that the accused in the Kanjhawala case were aware that a woman was trapped between the wheels of their car but did not try to rescue her because they were afraid that someone might see them.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. There were five men partying in the car. One of them de-boarded the vehicle before the incident took place, according to police.

The accused in the car realized minutes after the accident that Singh was trapped under their car. However, they did not try to rescue the victim because they were afraid that if they step out of the car and pull out the victim, someone might see them, the sources said. They further revealed that investigators have so far examined more than 300 CCTV footages in relation to the case.