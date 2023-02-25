New Delhi: Amid continuing chaos in the Civic Centre of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Capital's Mayor Shelly Oberoi has sought time from City Police Commissioner citing that she was brutally attacked by the BJP councillors while she was conducting the House, on Friday.

Requested an urgent appointment with the @DelhiPolice Commissioner tomorrow regarding the attack on me by BJP Councillors in the MCD House!(sic), the Mayor said in a tweet late on Friday night. This came hours after fresh clashes between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP.

Oberoi said a few members of the rival BJP inflicted life-threatening attack on her. Speaking to the media, she charged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor. The development follows multiple unsuccessful attempts to elect 6 members to the Standing Committee.

Oberoi had earlier adjourned the House. She said the election to six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held afresh on Feb. 27 at 11 am. All hell broke lose when Oberoi declared one of the votes cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD on Friday as invalid.

The protests snowballed into violent clashes between the councillors from both the parties. As the Mayor was announcing the results, one councillor ripped off the mayor's mike on the dais. When I was announcing the standing committee election result, they (BJP councillors) pushed my chair and attacked me. BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Arjun Marwah, Chandan Choudhary and others inflicted life-threatening attack on me, the Mayor said.

She said ballot papers used on Friday have been "torn" and lost so as a moral responsibility, fresh election will be held for picking the six members of the MCD panel. The BJP must accept its defeat in the MCD polls. They should not try to use violence to get back door entry into (MCD) governance, she said. The mayor also alleged that the ruckus on Friday amounted to disrespect of the House and the chair of the mayor, and was "sheer hooliganism".

AAP legislator Atishi alleged that what BJP members did on Friday was akin to "booth capturing". She said Thakur was held by her scarf and dragged away from the dais and taken to one of the exit gates of the House. The legislator along with the AAP colleagues went to the Kamla Market Police Station where they wanted to lodge a case of life-threatening attack on Mayor and others.

Ashu Thakur, later talking to reporters, said her scarf was wrapped around her neck. "I was dragged by the scarf from the dais to an exit door, and if the cloth had tightened longer, it could have suffocated me to death," she added. Later, AAP supporters held a protest outside the Kamla Market Police Station. (with PTI inputs)