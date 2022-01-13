New Delhi: The 15-year old matter relating to redevelopment of Chandni Chowk area here has outlived its utility, the Delhi High Court said on Thursday while permitting an NGO to withdraw the petition filed in 2007. The high court made it clear however that various authorities involved in the matter shall continue to comply with its directions passed during the pendency of the petition.

This matter relates to 2007. It is long over. It has outlived its utility, said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani. The court was hearing the petition by NGO, Manushi Sangathan, on the issue of redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk area and creation of lanes for non-motorised vehicles (NMV).

The NGO, represented through advocate Indira Unninayar, submitted that the case has been going on for the last 15 years and repeated orders have been passed reflecting tardiness, reluctance and non-compliances of the authorities or government agencies with several cases of contempt. The petitioner's counsel further said that the purpose of the PIL has not been achieved at a broader and holistic level and the NGO feels that the case has outlived its purpose and seeks that it be wound up as it does not have the bandwidth and energy to pursue the matter any longer, given the prolonged timelines with a little hope for any end in sight.

She sought court's leave to withdraw the petition saying no further directions are called for in the petition and the same has outlived its purpose. However, the submission to withdraw the petition was opposed by senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, who was representing Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, on the ground that the court's earlier directions were not complied with by the authorities fully and a final report be called from the chief nodal officer.

When the court said enough time has already been taken and the respondents cannot stop the petitioner from withdrawing the plea and asked what the market association wanted. Ralli replied that it wanted compliance of court's earlier orders and that all the tasks which pertained to the redevelopment project shall be completed.

If they do not comply, you file a contempt petition. This cannot go on for eternity. This court is not Shahjahan. This court is not going to build Shahjanabad, Justice Mridul remarked. Delhi government additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan, representing the Shahjanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), said the redevelopment project is complete now and some administrative work is left and it was high time to wind up this exercise.

The court will continue hearing another petition relating to Shahjanabad redevelopment on March 3. In the matter, the court had earlier passed a slew of directions to decongest the area by ordering registration of cycle rickshaws plying there, construction of a parking lot at Gandhi Maidan for private vehicles coming there, a bus depot at Dangal Maidan near Old Delhi Railway Station and creation of NMV lanes.

All these projects are part of the main plan to redevelop Chandni Chowk and it is being actively monitored by the high court. On September 12, 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market. In the redevelopment project, the 1.3km-long stretch of the main Chandni Chowk Road, from Lal Qila to Fatehpuri Masjid Road has been improved and beautified.

PTI