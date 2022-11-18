New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. "It is well known that terrorist organizations get money through several sources. One source is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological, and financial support to them. International organizations must not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent," Modi said while inaugurating the 3rd ministerial conference on 'No Money For Terror (NMFT)' here in New Delhi.

As many as 78 countries and multilateral organizations are participating in the NMFT conference. Modi said that organizations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated. "There can be no ifs and buts entertained in such matters. The world needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror," Modi said.

He also appealed to the participating members to fight against radicalization. "It is also important that we jointly address the problem of radicalization and extremism. Anyone who supports radicalization should have no place in any country," Modi said.