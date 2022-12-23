New Delhi: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane on Friday said that the Central government has been working on infrastructure, road connectivity and development of other key sectors of the northeastern region. Stating that his ministry is also concentrating on creating job opportunities in the Northeast, Rane said, "The Central government is also leaving no stone unturned to advocate the entrepreneurs about emerging technology to augment the startup ecosystem in the North East region." Rane on Friday inaugurated the 10th Northeast Festival here in New Delhi.

"The primary goal of this festival organised in Delhi is to showcase the best of northeast India's cultural resources and act as an enticing gateway for the exceptional talents of the region. I believe through this festival, people in other parts of the country will be aware of the rich culture of the northeastern region," said Rane.

More than 100 MSME business owners are taking part in the festival. The exhibition features the region's handloom, handmade jewellery, handicrafts, agricultural-horticultural products and processed food items. About 140 booths are being set up for exhibition, creating a marketplace where visitors can browse and purchase authentic goods from the region.

"North East Festival is about creating a synergy between people and celebrating life. And, through this festival, we are sensitising the multi-cultural population of Delhi about the beauty, diversity and integrity of North East India," said Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the Northeast Festival.

He said that the Delhiites have always welcomed us with love and generosity and that is why we are currently on our 10th edition of the festival. "We are happy to report that people are now aware of our tradition and culture through this festival which has given the much requisite platform to many local entrepreneurs," said Mahanta. The four-day-long programme will exhibit an MSME exhibition, multi-causing food court, art exhibition, photography exhibition, rock battle, tourism B2B meet, musical evening, and fashion show among others.