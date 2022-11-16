New Delhi: A youth delegation from Central Asian countries will visit India from November 17 to 23. The visit will be taking place due to India's initiative at the first India-Central Asia Summit held earlier this year. The India-Central Asian Summit Framework is an effort to reinvigorate and reimagine the age-old historical and cultural linkages between India and countries in Central Asia.

Youth leaders, high achievers, and influencers from Central Asia will have a first-hand understanding of India’s economy; its technological, industrial, and research capabilities; as well as, enjoy India’s rich cultural heritage and diversity.

The program will include visits to premier research institutions and Indian companies located in Delhi and Mumbai, a call on Indian dignitaries, and also a visit to the Taj Mahal. Historically, India and Central Asia have enjoyed a continuous exchange of ideas, trade, and people.

A popular impression of India in Central Asia is largely restricted to only Yoga, Buddhism, IT, Indian food, music, and Bollywood. The impression carried back by the young Central Asian delegates from this visit will add to a fuller understanding of contemporary India.