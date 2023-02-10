New Delhi: The 16th edition of Celebrating North East, the longest-running North East India-centric festival, is all set to take place between February 17 and 19 at New Motibagh Club in the Chanakyapuri area of the capital. The event will look to celebrate the textiles, music, dance, and culture of the region. After the 15th edition, which took place in Ronald Reagan International Building & Trade Centre, Washington D.C in the United States, the NEIFT promises to make the Delhi Edition bigger and more colorful.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Cabinet minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal alongside Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, and eminent members of the nation, including diplomats, ambassadors, Members of the Parliament, and others.

Speaking ahead of the mega event, NEIFT CEO and the Curator of Celebrating North East, Vikram Rai Medhi said, "our Festival from the beginning was curated to create a bridge of understanding, exploring new possibilities and finding newer platforms for the potential, talented youth coming from different parts of the North East.

We primarily being a Fashion Institute want to give an International Opportunity to the immensely talented Fashion and Textile Designers from the eight states and today I am proud to say that through our Festival, Designers from the North-Eastern region have found new markets and also tied up hands with National houses to source NER sustainable textiles for design and product diversify initiatives."

The 16th Edition will witness dance performances by various known artists such as Marami Medhi, Meghranjani Medhi among others and singers like Zublee Baruah, John Oinam, etc. will perform with their groups.

“We believe in serious Fashion and the Collections worn by the Models should walk through the buyers and Media so that they can see and understand the fall of the fabric, the story of the outfit, and the Accessories from a close distance. This creates the right business environment for the Designers and the Buyers.” Medhi added.