New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared results for the Class XII compartment examinations results on Wednesday. After the declaration of the result of the Board's Main Examinations for Class XII on July 22, 2022, CBSE conducted the Compartment Examinations for Class XII on 23 August, 2022 for all the subjects placed in the compartment or applied for improvement of performance.

“After evaluation of the answer books, the result of Class XII is ready for declaration and accordingly being declared today. The Board has made its best efforts to declare the result in the minimum time. This will help students in seeking admission in higher education as per their desire” said Sanyam Bharadwaj in a statement released by the CBSE today.

The students who were declared Passed in the Main Examination, 2022, and appeared to the improvement of their performance in one subject, their result is also being declared today. “For the first time, the Board is providing a combined Marksheet cum Passing Certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared Pass in the Compartment Examination at the time of declaration of the result itself.

For all students who have been declared Passed, their combined Marksheet cum Passing Certificate will be made available in the DigiLocker along with the Migration Certificate. Both the digital documents could be used for the purpose of admission to Institutes of Higher Education” he added.

In case of students who appeared for improvement or who were unable to qualify the Compartment Examination, only single subject performance will be available in their DigiLocker. CBSE will also start the process of verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in the Compartment Examinations with effect from September 9. Thereafter, the facility of providing photocopies of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation will also be made available.