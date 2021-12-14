New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular against the viral video that spread a wrong message on grace marks for accounts examination. The circular said, "The message going viral is completely wrong."

A message is going viral on social media about the first term examination of the CBSE Board 12th class. It is being said that due to a mistake in the 12th class account paper, students will get about six marks in grace.

CBSE conducted the first term accounts examination of Class 12th on 13 December.

The circular said, "The CBSE 12th class accounts subject exam was conducted on 13 December. It has come to the notice of the CBSE board that an audio message by the controller of examination, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj said that due to a mistake in the class 12th Accounts Term 1 exam, students will get about 6 grace marks. The board has termed the message as completely wrong. Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj has not spoken to any reporter in this regard, nor has any such decision been taken by CBSE."

CBSE has advised everyone not to trust any message going viral, visit the official website of CBSE for any kind of information.

Earlier, a controversy had arisen regarding the 10th class English question paper of the CBSE. Some sections of the question paper have been accused of allegedly promoting 'gender stereotypes' and supporting 'regressive perceptions'. Due to this, the board had sent the matter to subject experts.

In the class 10th examination question paper, objections were raised about the use of sentences like 'Women's emancipation ended the right of parents over children' and 'A mother can get respect from her younger ones only by accepting the manner of her husband'.

The question paper has become viral on social media. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted objecting to the question paper, "The BJP government supports these regressive views on women, otherwise why would they be included in the CBSE syllabus?"

