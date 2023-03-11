New Delhi: After receiving the CBI summons, Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is not turning up for questioning in Delhi today due to 'his wife's health issues', sources said. The summons were issued in connection with the land-for-job case. The Central agency is also considering the Bihar Deputy CM's request for more time to join the probe.

Meanwhile, the RJD leaders have called the summons a gross misuse of the Central agencies by the ruling party at the Centre to harass the opposition leaders as per a plan. The CBI has made serious allegations that in the land-for-job case, Bihar former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members received benefits in the form of land parcels in return for jobs during his stint as the Railway Minister at the national level. For the second time, Tejashwi Yadav has received the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) summons after February 4.

The RJD leaders have criticised the BJP for making up 'fake cases' against their leader Tejashwi as part of a political vendetta. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have asserted that nobody would be above the law and that Tejashwi Yadav would have to face the consequences regardless of his position.

On March 7, the CBI questioned Lalu Yadav and confronted him with documents to prove the accusations of corruption during his term as the Railway Minister. Following this, Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav said their family was being targeted through the CBI because of its continuous struggle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the land-for-jobs case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and Bihar former CM Rabri Devi and 14 other family members. In his counter, Tejashwi has said that the probe agencies were acting against the political opponents of the BJP while turning friendly to those who would like to toe the BJP line.