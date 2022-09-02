New Delhi : A deputy legal advisor with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly committed suicide at his south Delhi residence on Thursday, police said. The deceased was identified as 48 years old Jitendra Kumar. He was posted as Deputy legal advisor in the CBI.

A senior police official said that they got a call at the Defence Colony police station at around 6.45 a.m. about a man found hanging, and a crime team, along with forensic mobile team, reached the spot. Kumar was posted as deputy legal advisor in the CBI. He was found hanging at his house in Hudco Place. He originally belonged to district Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. A suicide note was also found in which it was written that nobody was responsible for his death, the official said.

His wife Jyoti lives in Mandi and brother Rajender in Chandigarh. The Delhi Police also shared the information with senior officers of the CBI who came on the spot. A No foul play was found. The body of the deceased was shifted to mortuary. The postmortem will be conducted tomorrow (Friday)," the official said. (IANS)