New Delhi: As the country is remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary for his unparalleled contribution to India’s freedom struggle, Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose refuting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement said, "Netaji was the only leader to date who was inclusive and secular. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat must be clear about what he wants, you can't follow Savarkar and Netaji together, they can't be on the same page."

Earlier on Monday Mohan Bhagwat had said the goals of RSS and that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are similar – making India a great nation. Lauding Netaji’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle, Bhagwat urged everyone to imbibe the qualities and teachings of Bose and work towards making the country “vishwa guru” (world leader).

Also read: Hyderabad youth undertakes 1900 km bike ride urging govt to release files on Netaji's disappearance

“We remember Netaji not only because we are grateful to him for his valuable contributions to the freedom struggle we also have to ensure that we imbibe his qualities. His dream of India which he wanted to build is still not fulfilled. We have to work to achieve it,” he said.

Situations and paths might differ, but the destination remains the same, Bhagwat said. “Subhas babu (Netaji) was first associated with the Congress and followed its path of ‘satygraha’, and ‘andolon’, but when he realised that this was not enough and there was a need for freedom struggle, he worked towards it. Paths differ but the goals are the same,” he said.

“We have Subhasbabu’s ideals in front of us to follow. The goals he had are our goals too… Netaji had said India is a smaller version of the world and India has to provide relief to the world. We all have to work towards it,” the RSS chief said.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose. “Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose & recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. We are working to realise his vision for India,” PM Modi wrote in his tweet.