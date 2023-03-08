Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, rescue op underway

New Delhi: A building in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital collapsed on Wednesday, informed police officials. The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained. A video of the building collapsing has gone viral on social media. The video shot by locals shows a massive multi-storey building crashing onto the ground as the onlookers run hither and thither.

Another video shared on Twitter shows people walking close to the heap of debris left behind after the house crashed. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon with police officials saying the fire department received information at 3:05 pm. Soon after, the fire department officials reached the spot and reviewed the situation. A rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited. It is not clear yet whether there were any people in the building when it collapsed or what triggered the collapse in the first place.

Going by the video, the building seems old though nothing has been officially confirmed. Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road but fortunately, there was no loss of life, said police. In yet another incident in the national capital in December, a four-story building collapsed with video capturing the frightening moment. The incident took place in Shastri Nagar. There was no casualty in the incident as the building was already empty.